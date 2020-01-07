Shallow quake of magnitude 6.5 strikes off Puerto Rico: USGS
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck just off Puerto Rico at a shallow depth of 10.0 km in the early hours of Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported on Tuesday, in a slight downward revision of its first reading.
Several homes in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, were damaged by the 5.8-magnitude that struck the country on Monday (January 6).
The first quake struck at 6:32 a.m. (1032 GMT) just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Service.
