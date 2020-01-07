Global  

Shallow quake of magnitude 6.5 strikes off Puerto Rico: USGS

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck just off Puerto Rico at a shallow depth of 10.0 km in the early hours of Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported on Tuesday, in a slight downward revision of its first reading.
News video: 5.8-Magnitude quake collapses several homes in Puerto Rico

5.8-Magnitude quake collapses several homes in Puerto Rico 00:41

 Several homes in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, were damaged by the 5.8-magnitude that struck the country on Monday (January 6). The first quake struck at 6:32 a.m. (1032 GMT) just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Service.

