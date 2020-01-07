Global  

Britain's silenced Big Ben must bong for Brexit, lawmakers demand

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
After years of wrangling over Britain's exit from the European Union, lawmakers will on Tuesday tackle the finer detail: should Big Ben chime to mark the exact moment of Brexit?
News video: London's Big Ben must 'bong for Brexit' on January 31, say MPs

London's Big Ben must 'bong for Brexit' on January 31, say MPs 00:26

 London's Big Ben must 'bong for Brexit' on January 31, say MPs

UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis [Video]UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

Lawmakers approved legislation on Thursday which will allow Britain to leave the European Union on January 31 with an exit deal, ending more than three years of tumult over the terms of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Nigel Farage is planning to host a big Brexit party on Parliament Sq [Video]Nigel Farage is planning to host a big Brexit party on Parliament Sq

Nigel Farage is planning to host a big Brexit party on Parliament Sq

Credit: LBC     Duration: 00:46Published


UK PM Johnson proposes crowdfunding to allow Big Ben to bong for Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government is considering a crowdfunding campaign to allow Big Ben to chime on Jan. 31, the day that the country is...
Reuters India

UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

Lawmakers approved legislation on Thursday which will allow Britain to leave the European Union on Jan. 31 with an exit deal, ending more than three years of...
Reuters

sonnajanaidesu

sonnajanaidesu RT @Reuters: After years of wrangling over Britain’s exit from the European Union, lawmakers will tackle the finer detail: should Big Ben c… 5 days ago

hirondelle2019

hirondelle2019 RT @Reuters: Britain's silenced Big Ben must bong for Brexit, lawmakers demand https://t.co/3Y2sKkq8BO https://t.co/mLuVKJmdxS 5 days ago

trappist_e

Queen of Trappist-E The Brexiteers would like to celebrate their gift to Putin with a ceremonial clanging of Big Ben. https://t.co/wqOQ8d1KCm 5 days ago

mummikins

mummikins RT @MarcBozza: For Whom the Bell Tolls. Some much needed good news. https://t.co/vuMN6d2ju2 5 days ago

tam_patriot

TamIAmAPatriot RT @MrDiddy87: Britain's silenced Big Ben must bong for Brexit, MPs demand Yes it must! Brexit Day January 31st 2020 will be a very import… 5 days ago

hermeneutr

R. Batur Talu ♐☮️ Britain's silenced Big Ben must bong for Brexit, MPs demand https://t.co/vpKTm6uVpL 5 days ago

BarbuUn

Barbu Homme RT @BarbuUn: Britain's silenced Big Ben must bong for Brexit, MPs demand Yes it must! Brexit Day January 31st 2020 will be a very importan… 5 days ago

BarbuUn

Barbu Homme Britain's silenced Big Ben must bong for Brexit, MPs demand Yes it must! Brexit Day January 31st 2020 will be a ve… https://t.co/MCxafpkLit 5 days ago

