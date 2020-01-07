Global  

Baby boy found alive in Singapore after being stuffed into trash bin

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A baby boy was found alive Tuesday after being stuffed into a trash bin outside an apartment building in Singapore – and police are now looking for his parents.
Newborn rescued after being abandoned in bin outside shop in Cambodia [Video]Newborn rescued after being abandoned in bin outside shop in Cambodia

A newborn baby boy was rescued after being dumped in a bin outside a shop in Cambodia. The infant, still with his umbilical cord attached, was found in the Khan Sen Sok district of, Phnom Penh, on..

Baby wrapped in plastic found alive in Singapore rubbish chute

Rubbish collectors rescued a baby boy from a bin at the bottom of a trash chute in Singapore on Tuesday, according to the Straits Times newspaper and police.
Reuters

Unwanted no more: adoption offers pour in for baby found in Singapore bin

An abandoned baby rescued from a bin in Singapore has aroused widespread sympathy, drawing several offers of adoption, according to authorities and media in the...
Reuters


MAEgofrance

maryevans RT @SkyNews: At least six women have written to a newspaper saying they want to care for or adopt an abandoned baby boy who was found alive… 3 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica At least six women have written to a newspaper saying they want to care for or adopt an abandoned baby boy who was… https://t.co/vrBJpgadtE 3 hours ago

SkyNews

Sky News At least six women have written to a newspaper saying they want to care for or adopt an abandoned baby boy who was… https://t.co/pMGVN5U2dS 3 hours ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Baby wrapped in plastic found alive in Singapore rubbish chute | Asia News – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/9IkWDVfy6h 7 hours ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Baby wrapped in plastic found alive in Singapore rubbish chute | Asia News – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/HKwuY4JtQR 7 hours ago

debster7301

Deb-- I'm Shadow What?? RT @God_SpeedUSA: Baby boy found alive in Singapore after being stuffed into trash bin https://t.co/HthQlUIBcD 🙁 4 days ago

God_SpeedUSA

GodSpeed Baby boy found alive in Singapore after being stuffed into trash bin https://t.co/HthQlUIBcD 🙁 4 days ago

IBiongINQ

Ian Biong RT @inquirerdotnet: An abandoned baby boy was found alive in a bin at the bottom of a garbage chute in Singapore. Police are now searching… 4 days ago

