63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official

CTV News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs says 63 Canadians are among those killed in a plane crash just outside the Iranian capital of Tehran.
News video: Ukrainian plane crash: All crew and passengers on board die, crash soon after take off | OneIndia

Ukrainian plane crash: All crew and passengers on board die, crash soon after take off | OneIndia 01:19

 ALL 176 PEOPLE ON BOARD A UKRAINE INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES FLIGHT WERE KILLED AFTER IT CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF FROM IMAM KHOMEINI AIRPORT IN IRAN'S TEHRAN. THE BOEING 737 JET TOOK OFF EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH 167 PASSENGERS AND NINE CREW ON BOARD ACCORDING TO SOME OFFICIALS. PRELIMINARY...

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing [Video]Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defence ministry..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published


63 Canadians and three Britons among dead in Iran plane crash - report

63 Canadians and three Britons among dead in Iran plane crash - reportUkraine's foreign minister says that Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were killed in the Ukrainian plane crash just...
New Zealand Herald

63 Canadians among dead after plane crash in Iran: Ukraine foreign minister

Ukraine's foreign minister says there were 63 Canadians on board a Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed near Tehran, killing everyone on board.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

jordanletkemann

Jordan Letkemann RT @CTVNews: #BREAKING NEWS: Ukrainian official says 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran https://t.co/pYrtlMko8i 8 seconds ago

tigerzwang

Tiger RT @globalnews: BREAKING: 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran, according to Ukrainian official https://t.co/jNO0o3GsmU 55 seconds ago

LarrySchnig

Lawrence Schnig 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official https://t.co/NaZVTMDyJ8 1 minute ago

momathena

🍁MomAthena❄ RT @GlobalNational: BREAKING: 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran, according to Ukrainian official https://t.co/JJ8QOZqb4y 1 minute ago

ThinkReason1

Professor Smart 63 Canadian killed in this. Iranian Foreign Minister referred to an Iranian civilian plane shot down in error by… https://t.co/q75PtD0PNX 1 minute ago

tlitb

The Leopard In The Basement Is A Stupid Name 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official https://t.co/9bPx46Jx6O 1 minute ago

LJMW169

🐺Black Panther🍁🇦🇺🐨🦘🌏🇨🇦 RT @570NEWS: 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official https://t.co/NNQCc3gBPH https://t.co/UoCMShm7w9 2 minutes ago

CulinaryCrime

Bev Spencer RT @GlobalBC: BREAKING: 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran, according to Ukrainian official https://t.co/xxxYxk4ind 3 minutes ago

