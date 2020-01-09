Global  

Russia's Putin oversees hypersonic missile test near Crimea

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday oversaw military exercises from a naval vessel in the Black Sea near Crimea, including the test launch of a hypersonic air-launched Kinzhal missile, the Kremlin said.
