Iran Plays Chess, The US Plays Backgammon – Analysis

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Iranians play chess, Americans play backgammon when it comes to warfare, military strategy and conflict management.



That is becoming increasingly obvious in the US-Iranian tit-for-tat on an Iraqi gameboard.



Hobbled by harsh US economic sanctions and a weak military hand, Iran has perfected the art of asymmetric warfare and... 👓 View full article

