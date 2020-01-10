Global  

Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, says Donald Trump

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday and said Tehran was getting "hurt very badly" by US sanctions. "Iran right now is a mess. They can straighten out the economics of their country very, very quickly. Let us see whether or not they negotiate," he told reporters at a...
News video: Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down'

Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' 02:20

 President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Zachary Goelman reports.

President Trump Makes First Public Statement After Iran Missile Attack

President Trump Makes First Public Statement After Iran Missile AttackWatch Video"As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," President Trump said.  That was the first...
Newsy Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewDenver Post

Iran could have nuclear weapon within one to two years: French minister

Iran could have nuclear weapons in one to two years if the country carries on violating the 2015 nuclear accord, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said...
Reuters


