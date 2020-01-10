Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, says Donald Trump
Friday, 10 January 2020 () *Washington:* Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday and said Tehran was getting "hurt very badly" by US sanctions. "Iran right now is a mess. They can straighten out the economics of their country very, very quickly. Let us see whether or not they negotiate," he told reporters at a...
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Zachary Goelman reports.
Watch Video"As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," President Trump said.
