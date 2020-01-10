Global  

News24.com | UK Parliament approves Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

News24 Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The United Kingdom now has one foot out of the European Union's door after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill was endorsed by the House of Commons on Thursday.
News video: Johnson Brexit Passes

Johnson Brexit Passes 00:31

 Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation has been backed by Members of Parliament by 330 votes to 231. This marks a historic moment in the Brexit process. The vote comes ahead of the UK's scheduled departure from the EU on March 31. The legislation could face a somewhat more difficult passage through...

Johnson Brexit passes [Video]Johnson Brexit passes

Boris Johnson&apos;s Brexit legislation has been backed by Members of Parliament by 330 votes to 231.

Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons [Video]Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons

The UK’s exit from the European Union moved a step closer after Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill cleared the Commons. The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was given a third reading by 330..

Brexit draws closer as UK parliament debates bill to exit EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal is back before MPs, but with his strong Conservative majority, this time it's set to pass. The move clears the way for...
Deutsche Welle

UK Parliament approves Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

UK prime minister succeeded where his predecessor repeatedly failed; getting Brexit legislation through Commons.
Al Jazeera


