Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'A long way to go': Australians flee as heat, winds fan huge bushfires

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds fanned bushfires across the east coast.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australians urged to evacuate as monster bushfires regenerate

Australians urged to evacuate as monster bushfires regenerate 02:03

 Hot temperatures and high winds expected to fan flames of blazes that have devastated parts of country since September.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes [Video]Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes

The Australian navy has begun evacuating around 1,000 people stranded on the east coast. Searing weather fronts are whipping up more blazes across Victoria and New South Wales. At the peak of the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads [Video]Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads

Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales. The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to burn..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia urges quarter of a million to flee as winds fan huge bushfires

Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as authorities said the next few hours could...
Reuters

Australian authorities advise nearly a quarter million people to 'Get out' ahead of heat wave

Australian authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and...
France 24 Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukWorldNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.