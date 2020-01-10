Global  

Video of Epstein's first apparent suicide attempts was deleted

Al Jazeera Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Footage taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein's cell at the time was permanently deleted by mistake, prosecutors say.
Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted [Video]Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted

In a court filing to the judge, prosecutors blamed the deletion on unspecified &quot;technical errors.&quot;

Jeffrey Epstein surveillance footage goes missing [Video]Jeffrey Epstein surveillance footage goes missing

The New York Daily News reported that surveillance footage outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell went missing. According to Business Insider, this footage is of his first suicide attempt at the Metropolitan..

Video from Epstein's first apparent suicide attempt 'no longer exists'

Video from Epstein's first apparent suicide attempt 'no longer exists'It was lost, then it was found, and now it is gone.So goes the saga of video footage from outside the jail cell of multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,...
New Zealand Herald

U.S. says video of Jeffrey Epstein's first apparent suicide attempt was deleted

U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday that surveillance footage taken from outside the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's cell in the period surrounding his first...
Reuters


