Video of Epstein's first apparent suicide attempts was deleted

Footage taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein's cell at the time was permanently deleted by mistake, prosecutors say.

Recent related news from verified sources Video from Epstein's first apparent suicide attempt 'no longer exists' It was lost, then it was found, and now it is gone.So goes the saga of video footage from outside the jail cell of multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,...

U.S. says video of Jeffrey Epstein's first apparent suicide attempt was deleted U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday that surveillance footage taken from outside the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's cell in the period surrounding his first...

