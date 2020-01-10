Global  

Britain formally requests extradition of U.S. diplomat's wife after fatal crash

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Britain has sent an extradition request for the wife of a U.S. diplomat who left the country last year after a road collision that killed 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn, a spokesman for the UK interior ministry said on Friday.
News video: Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife

Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife 00:34

 The Home Office has said it has submitted an extradition request for the suspect charged in connection with the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the 19-year-old’s death by dangerous driving last month.

