Kimia Alizadeh: Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh says Iranian authorities used her success as a propaganda tool.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects Kimia Alizadeh, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrote on social media that she had left Iran after growing tired of being used as a propaganda tool. David Doyle reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:06Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects condemning country's oppression of women Kimia Alizadeh, a taekwondo bronze medallist, says authorities used her success as a propaganda tool.

BBC News 4 hours ago



Iran's sole female Olympic medallist defects Iran's only female Olympic medallist Kimia Alizadeh announced Saturday she has permanently left her country, citing the "hypocrisy" of a system she claims...

Japan Today 22 hours ago





Tweets about this