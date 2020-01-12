Global  

IRGC Commander Voices Regret Over Ukrainian Plane Downing

Eurasia Review Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami voiced regret over the incident which happened for the Ukrainian plane over the Iranian airspace.

“General Salami underlined that although the IRGC’s missile attacks against Ein al-Assad is a source of pride and honor, the IRGC forces and...
Iran says it shot down plane by mistake

*Tehran:* Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the aerospace commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on Saturday said that the IRGC accepts responsibility for...
Mid-Day

Iran commander 'wished he was dead' after downing Ukraine plane

Tehran, Jan 11 (IANS) Accepting "full responsibility" for the crash of a Ukrainian plane over Iran's airspace on Wednesday, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the aerospace...
Sify

