IRGC Commander Voices Regret Over Ukrainian Plane Downing

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami voiced regret over the incident which happened for the Ukrainian plane over the Iranian airspace.



“General Salami underlined that although the IRGC’s missile attacks against Ein al-Assad is a source of pride and honor, the IRGC forces and... 👓 View full article

