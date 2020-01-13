Global  

Canada PM Trudeau: Iran plane families will get answers

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday it’s been gut-wrenching to listen to stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week as he attended one of several memorials across the country. Speaking at a memorial with a capacity crowd of […]
Canada's Trudeau: Iran plane crash victims would be alive had there been no tension in region

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that the victims of the Ukrainian airliner shot down in Iran would still be alive if there had been no...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCTV NewsWorldNews

euronews Also reported by •WorldNewsBBC News

