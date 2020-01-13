Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Gunshots heard at Iran protests after plane disaster: social media posts

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Videos on social media recorded gunshots fired in the vicinity of Iranian protests that were staged after Tehran admitted bringing down a passenger plane in error.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Protests in Tehran after Iran admits shooting down plane

Protests in Tehran after Iran admits shooting down plane 02:12

 Videos and comments on social media show angry Iranians calling on leadership to resign over plane crash incident.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post [Video]'There are so many things that could go wrong,' 911 operators expose dangers of social media post

In an emergency, our first instinct is to call 911 but in the face of danger... we can't always talk on the phone. Posts on social media have been circulating around alternative ways to let dispatchers..

Credit: WTHIPublished

What Happens to Your Social Media When You Die? [Video]What Happens to Your Social Media When You Die?

About 3 billion people will use social media by 2021. Every day, some of those users will die. HowStuffWorks explores how your social media posts can live on long after you&amp;#039;re gone.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Protesters gather again in Iran, chant against authorities: Twitter posts

Scores of protesters gathered for a second day in Iran on Sunday chanting slogans against the authorities following the military's admission it had shot down a...
Reuters Also reported by •The AgeZee NewsIndiaTimes

Solskjaer points to Lingard improvement after reducing social media posts

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Jesse Lingard has cut down his social media activity and is getting back to his best. The post Solskjaer...
Team Talk


Tweets about this

techcen70555780

techcenter #worldNews Gunshots heard at Iran protests after plane disaster: social media posts https://t.co/NfN090avcL https://t.co/0alROEqPPv 14 seconds ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Gunshots heard at Iran protests after plane disaster: social media posts: Videos on social media… https://t.co/OeT6ZAL0Vd 15 seconds ago

confusenet

confusenet.com Gunshots heard at Iran protests after plane disaster: social media posts https://t.co/PNO5YiqpSF 2 minutes ago

vvanwilgenburg

Wladimir RT @ReutersIran: Gunshots heard at Iran protests after plane disaster: social media posts https://t.co/al5fBHBd7g 3 minutes ago

matissemagic

Perennial🎧Millenial RT @Jerusalem_Post: #BREAKING: Gunshots heard at #Iran protests after plane disaster https://t.co/nQ10wBVF5M 3 minutes ago

ReutersIran

Reuters Iran Gunshots heard at Iran protests after plane disaster: social media posts https://t.co/al5fBHBd7g 7 minutes ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald Gunshots heard at #Iran protests after plane disaster https://t.co/AdjaUzvtIw 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.