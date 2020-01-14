Russians Hacked Ukrainian Firm At The Center Of Impeachment

California cybersecurity firm Area 1 says Russian hackers targeted the Ukrainian gas company at the center of President Trump's impeachment. NPR's Noel King talks to Area 1 co-founder Oren Falkowitz.



Recent related news from verified sources Russian hackers targeted Ukrainian company at center of impeachment storm: cybersecurity firm Russian military hackers tried to steal emails from the Ukrainian energy firm where Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, had a...

Reuters 10 hours ago



Russians hacked Ukrainian firm connected to impeachment "The timing of the GRU's campaign in relation to the 2020 U.S. elections raises the spectre that this is an early warning of what we have anticipated since the...

CBS News 11 hours ago



