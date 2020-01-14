Global  

Russians Hacked Ukrainian Firm At The Center Of Impeachment

NPR Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
California cybersecurity firm Area 1 says Russian hackers targeted the Ukrainian gas company at the center of President Trump's impeachment. NPR's Noel King talks to Area 1 co-founder Oren Falkowitz.
