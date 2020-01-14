Dave's News France's pension reform compromise: The light at the end of the metro tunnel? https://t.co/AjmgeidR1y… https://t.co/wNCoEEuNIy 14 minutes ago We The People RT @raybae689: France's pension reform compromise: The light at the end of the metro tunnel? https://t.co/loXvPLTddd https://t.co/782eNLojrp 24 minutes ago Global Analytica France's pension reform compromise: The light at the end of the metro tunnel? https://t.co/mfcnaxdkpZ 42 minutes ago Green Entreprises RT @FRANCE24: France's pension reform compromise: The light at the end of the metro tunnel? https://t.co/Q4PgbwImdy 47 minutes ago FRANCE 24 English France's pension reform compromise: The light at the end of the metro tunnel? https://t.co/aayG26qxUe https://t.co/XkDmYGLqYo 50 minutes ago FRANCE 24 France's pension reform compromise: The light at the end of the metro tunnel? https://t.co/Q4PgbwImdy 50 minutes ago Global Analytica France's pension reform compromise: The light at the end of the metro tunnel? https://t.co/7hh2UZS5Dm https://t.co/Xw4W9dEMWo 57 minutes ago RAY BAEZ France's pension reform compromise: The light at the end of the metro tunnel? https://t.co/loXvPLTddd https://t.co/782eNLojrp 1 hour ago