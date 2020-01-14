Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Student shot at Texas high school; suspect still at large

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A student was shot Tuesday at a high school in Texas and a suspect remained at large, local officials said. Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire High School, KPRC-TV reports. The city, a suburb south west of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

High School Hoops Roundup: 1/14 [Video]High School Hoops Roundup: 1/14

High School Hoops Roundup: 1/14

Credit: WFFTPublished

Student Shot Outside Bellaire High School In Houston-Area [Video]Student Shot Outside Bellaire High School In Houston-Area

Police near Houston are investigating after a student was shot outside of Bellaire High School around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect at large


Indian Express Also reported by •HindubizjournalsNYTimes.comSeattle Times

Connecticut high school’s ‘Redmen’ mascot reinstated after GOP gains control of board

Less than a year after a school board in Connecticut removed a high school’s “Redmen” mascot, arguing it was racist, it voted last week to restore the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CTV NewsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AtlantaNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Atlanta (GA) CBS46: Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect at large 9 minutes ago

keepingupwash

ASH 🦋 RT @katwomanfifi: Bellaire High School. In Houston, Texas. Student shot. It’s not a mass shooting. But still a shooting. At a school. In… 21 minutes ago

shanghaidaily

SHINE A high school student was shot in the #US state of Texas Tuesday afternoon and was rushed to the hospital, where so… https://t.co/xYAznd50ys 33 minutes ago

317slim

$ean Bishop RT @WTHRcom: #BREAKING: A student who was shot at a suburban Houston high school this afternoon has died. The suspect remains at large. htt… 38 minutes ago

Agent99XXX

(((Melissa L))) Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested https://t.co/NpibuizS4q 48 minutes ago

tashamcmillen

Tasha Walsh McMillen RT @kfvsnews: Classes will go on tomorrow and took no questions. See the latest on Heartland News at 10. <<<https://t.co/unCxznJwXL 49 minutes ago

mikelotus

Mike "moo Nunes" Confoy 🇺🇸 ≠ 🇷🇺 A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting at a Texas high school https://t.co/SQRYM0ubmT 53 minutes ago

AntiqueTime

Antique Time 🇺🇸 RT @KTVL: A student was shot to death Tuesday at a Texas high school, and a suspect remained at large, officials said. https://t.co/GHupKHh… 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.