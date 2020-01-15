Global  

US Senate Leader Says Impeachment Trial Likely To Begin January 21

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
(RFE/RL) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin on January 21, a historic event likely to highlight divisions in the American political system and society as a whole.

McConnell, a senior Republican and vocal supporter of the president, on January...
 The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin in earnest next week after preliminary steps in the Senate in coming days, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday. Zachary Goelman reports.

