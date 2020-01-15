US Senate Leader Says Impeachment Trial Likely To Begin January 21
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () (RFE/RL) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin on January 21, a historic event likely to highlight divisions in the American political system and society as a whole.
McConnell, a senior Republican and vocal supporter of the president, on January...
