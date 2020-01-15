Global  

Democrats release new documents on eve of Trump impeachment trial

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Cache provides new context to charges that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld military aid.
Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines [Video]Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines

More Americans than not believe that Trump authorizing a strike on an Iranian commander... ...was partly driven by his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to a new poll. The administration..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial [Video]Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Democrats release new documents on eve of impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have released a trove of documents they obtained from Lev Parnas, a close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal...
Seattle Times

Senate Democrats grow impatient waiting for Pelosi to send articles for Trump impeachment trial

Senate Democrats are increasingly urging the House to send articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, so the trial can begin
USATODAY.com

