Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fact-checking the seventh Democratic primary debate

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Fact-checking the seventh Democratic primary debateThe seventh Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register, had six candidates, lasted little over two hours - and did not have many statements that merited fact-checking. Here are eight...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa 01:31

 Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa On Jan. 14, six presidential candidates took to the stage at Drake University to participate in the seventh Democratic debate. The candidates were: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer. The Democratic...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Moments From theDemocratic Debate in Iowa [Video]Top Moments From theDemocratic Debate in Iowa

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa On Jan. 14, six presidential candidates took to the stage at Drake University to participate in the seventh Democratic debate. The candidates..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:31Published

Democrats Return To Presidential Primary Debate Stage Tuesday Night [Video]Democrats Return To Presidential Primary Debate Stage Tuesday Night

CBS 11 Political Reporter Jack Fink has a preview as the Democratic presidential candidate field narrows.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fact-checking the seventh Democratic presidential debate in Iowa

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, ideologically aligned on the left, split sharply at the seventh Democratic presidential primary debate in Des Moines over a...
PolitiFact

6 Democratic candidates to appear in 7th presidential debate

Washington, Jan 12 (IANS) Six Democratic candidates have been invited to participate in the party's seventh presidential primary debate on January 14, the...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.