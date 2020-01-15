Fact-checking the seventh Democratic primary debate
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () The seventh Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register, had six candidates, lasted little over two hours - and did not have many statements that merited fact-checking. Here are eight...
Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa On Jan. 14, six presidential candidates took to the stage at Drake University to participate in the seventh Democratic debate. The candidates were: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer. The Democratic...