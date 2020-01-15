Global  

Exclusive: U.N. sanctions experts warn - stay away from North Korea cryptocurrency conference

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
United Nations sanctions experts are warning people not to attend a cryptocurrency conference in North Korea in February, flagging it as a likely sanctions violation, according to a confidential report due to be submitted to the U.N. Security Council later this month.
