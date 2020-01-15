Trump To Sign 'Phase One' China Trade Deal, But Most Tariffs Remain In Place
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () President Trump is set to sign a "phase one" trade deal with China Wednesday. The agreement relaxes some U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. In exchange, China is expected to buy more from the U.S.
World stocks eased off record highs on Wednesday and U.S. and German bond yields slipped as euphoria over a Sino-U.S. trade deal was depleted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying tariffs on..