Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

London Meeting For Ukraine Plane Victims Urges Iran To Hold Responsible To Account

Eurasia Review Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
By Zaynab Khojji

The countries whose citizens were killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane demanded that authorities in Tehran bring those responsible to justice through “an independent criminal investigation” on Thursday.

They said Iran must also initiate “impartial judicial proceedings which conform...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Foreign ministers pay respects to Iran plane victims

Foreign ministers pay respects to Iran plane victims 01:48

 Dominic Raab and foreign ministers from Canada, Ukraine, Sweden and Afghanistan lit candles and observed a silence to remember the 176 people who died when a passenger plane was shot down in Iran on the 8th of January. The group are meeting to discuss the need for a thorough investigation and how to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bodies Of All 11 Ukrainians In Iran Plane Crash To Be Returned Home [Video]Bodies Of All 11 Ukrainians In Iran Plane Crash To Be Returned Home

Last week, Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all on board. Now, Reuters reports the bodies of all 11 Ukrainians who died in the crash in Iran have been..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Canada's foreign affairs minister demands full transparency and cooperation by Iran [Video]Canada's foreign affairs minister demands full transparency and cooperation by Iran

Ministers from five countries who lost citizens in the passenger jet shot down over Tehran have called on Iran to accept "full responsibility" and compensate the victims' families. Foreign Secretary..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran plane downing: Victims' governments to press Tehran for answers

Ahead of a London meeting, Canada vows to "get to the bottom" of what happened to Flight PS752.
BBC News

Foreign affairs minister in London to chair meeting on plane crash

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is chairing a meeting in London today that the federal government hopes will lead to justice and financial...
CTV News Also reported by •Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.