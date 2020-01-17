London Meeting For Ukraine Plane Victims Urges Iran To Hold Responsible To Account

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





The countries whose citizens were killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian



They said Iran must also initiate “impartial judicial proceedings which conform... By Zaynab KhojjiThe countries whose citizens were killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane demanded that authorities in Tehran bring those responsible to justice through “an independent criminal investigation” on Thursday.They said Iran must also initiate “impartial judicial proceedings which conform 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend