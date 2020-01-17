Mary 🌊 RT @WTOP: As six men linked to a white supremacist group were arrested, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring urged the state Supreme Cour… 10 minutes ago WTOP As six men linked to a white supremacist group were arrested, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring urged the stat… https://t.co/2Nr8J1TaN0 18 minutes ago WTVC NewsChannel 9 A gun-rights group has filed an emergency appeal of a judge's ruling upholding the Virginia governor's ban on firea… https://t.co/hRni0DxTLm 37 minutes ago That effort RT @WHSVnews: Lawyers for the Virginia Citizens Defense League have turned to the Supreme Court of Virginia to try and overturn Gov. Northa… 44 minutes ago BIG BILL wants to destroy health insurance More "the base" terrorists arrested https://t.co/gRy8wIIiEf 53 minutes ago KNSS Radio Organizers appeal Virginia rally gun ban; 6 now arrested https://t.co/7Boi87YTjA https://t.co/wES54uiq6o 54 minutes ago YPORTBILL Judge Upholds VA Gov.’s Gun Ban for Capitol Rally, Organizers Vow to Appeal https://t.co/adjv5V2Ltc 56 minutes ago bot_political associated-press|Organizers appeal Virginia rally gun ban; 6 now arrested|https://t.co/xGkLWgQ3MP 57 minutes ago