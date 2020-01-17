Organizers appeal Virginia rally gun ban; 6 now arrested
Friday, 17 January 2020 () RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A gun-rights group has filed an emergency appeal of a judge’s ruling upholding the Virginia governor’s ban on firearms at a pro-gun rally that’s expected to draw thousands of gun activists to the state Capitol on Monday. The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America sought an injunction against […]
Watch VideoA circuit court judge in Virginia has upheld Gov. Ralph Northam's temporary gun ban on Capitol grounds ahead of a pro-gun rights rally scheduled for... Newsy Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Seattle Times •Reuters
Tweets about this
Mary 🌊 RT @WTOP: As six men linked to a white supremacist group were arrested, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring urged the state Supreme Cour… 10 minutes ago
WTOP As six men linked to a white supremacist group were arrested, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring urged the stat… https://t.co/2Nr8J1TaN0 18 minutes ago
WTVC NewsChannel 9 A gun-rights group has filed an emergency appeal of a judge's ruling upholding the Virginia governor's ban on firea… https://t.co/hRni0DxTLm 37 minutes ago
That effort RT @WHSVnews: Lawyers for the Virginia Citizens Defense League have turned to the Supreme Court of Virginia to try and overturn Gov. Northa… 44 minutes ago