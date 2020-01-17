Brazil's culture minister fired after paraphrasing quote by Nazi propaganda chief Goebbels

Tim Brazil culture secretary fired after echoing words of Nazi Goebbels https://t.co/MaCOhMOfvM 3 seconds ago Ramon E Garcia Brazil's Culture Minister Fired After Quoting Joseph Goebbels in a Speech https://t.co/Duq1VMiiOz 27 seconds ago Raj Takhar RT @guardian: Brazil culture secretary fired after paraphrasing Nazi Goebbels https://t.co/N6PQzshPh6 34 seconds ago Silvio Mode RT @adowniebrazil: Following a massive backlash, Brazil's far-right president has fired the Culture Minister who used Nazi rhetoric in sini… 35 seconds ago Luis van Isschot RT @comfront01: BBC News - Brazil's culture minister fired after echoing Goebbels https://t.co/J2h2zJPOsF 2 minutes ago Atlanta NewsChannel Atlanta News Brazil's culture secretary fired after appearing to quote Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels in a video - CNN… https://t.co/6nMBUjx78J 2 minutes ago Portland NewsChannel Portland News Brazil's culture secretary fired after appearing to quote Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels in a video - CN… https://t.co/JWGctZUEbx 2 minutes ago Columbus (OH ) News Columbus News Brazil's culture secretary fired after appearing to quote Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels in a video - CN… https://t.co/yTyRIIxIZw 2 minutes ago