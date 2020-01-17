Global  

Brazil's culture minister fired after paraphrasing quote by Nazi propaganda chief Goebbels

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Brazil's Culture Secretary Roberto Alvim was fired Friday after posting a video that strongly resembled a speech given by notorious Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels while music from Adolf Hitler's favorite composer played in the background. 
News video: Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video

Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video 01:04

 Brazil's culture minister spoke about national art in a speech that closely resembled that of Hilter's propaganda chief.View on euronews

Brazil's culture minister sacked after speech echoing Nazi propagandist Goebbels


Telegraph.co.uk

Brazil's culture minister fired after echoing Goebbels

Roberto Alvim used parts of a speech by Nazi Germany's propaganda chief, sparking outrage.
BBC News


