Blizzard prompts state of emergency in Newfoundland capital

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — The capital of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador declared a rare state of emergency Friday as blizzard conditions descended on the city and residents prepared for an intense storm expected to last into Saturday. Officials in St. John’s ordered businesses closed and vehicles off the roads. The nearby […]
Viewers showcasing early conditions of epic blizzard hitting Newfoundland

Blizzard conditions in Newfoundland prompt state of emergency in St. John's

The City of St. John's has declared a state of emergency, ordering businesses closed and vehicles off the roads as blizzard conditions descend on the...
CP24

Virginia Declares State of Emergency After Armed Militias Threaten to Storm the Capitol

Virginia Declares State of Emergency After Armed Militias Threaten to Storm the CapitolGovernor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency after credible threats of armed militias planning to storm the state capital during next Mondays pro gun...
eBaums World

