U.S. Supreme Court to consider Washington’s 2016 ‘faithless electors,’ who refused to vote for Hillary Clinton

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh before the 2020 election on whether states can punish or replace electors who disregard the will of their states' voters.
News video: US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case 01:40

 The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case , the court said Friday, after the state in October appealed a federal court ruling that said that presidential electors could back whichever candidate they choose no matter the popular vote of a state.

Supreme Court To Take Up Issue Of Electoral College And 'Faithless' Presidential Electors [Video]Supreme Court To Take Up Issue Of Electoral College And 'Faithless' Presidential Electors

The Supreme Court will consider a key case that could impact presidential elections.

U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Arguments In George Washington Bridge Case [Video]U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Arguments In George Washington Bridge Case

The scandal at the George Washington Bridge is going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

State Supreme Court limits Gov. Inslee’s rule cutting greenhouse-gas emissions

The Washington State Supreme Court has invalidated key portions of a rule imposed by the administration of Gov. Jay Inslee capping greenhouse-gas emissions by...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersBusiness Wire

Supreme Court to weigh whether states, including Washington, can punish ‘faithless’ electors

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider whether states may punish or replace “faithless” presidential electors who refuse to support the winner of...
Seattle Times

