Former Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Former Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In PrisonWatch VideoFormer New York Rep. Chris Collins has been sentenced to 26 months in prison in a federal insider trading case.

Collins pleaded guilty to making false statements as well as conspiracy to commit securities fraud, leading federal prosecutors to recommend that he be sentenced to nearly five years in prison earlier...
News video: Former Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison

Former Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison 00:55

 ​Collins pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison [Video]Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Collins appeared before United States District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan Friday afternoon, he was sentenced to 26 months in prison concurrently on two different charges, one year supervised..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:14Published

Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison [Video]Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Chris Collins, a former U.S. congressman from New York who was an early backer of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 26 months in prison and fined $200,000 on Friday after pleading guilty to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris Collins

DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris CollinsWatch VideoOn Monday, the Department of Justice suggested that former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins receive a sentence of 57 months in prison for his part in an...
Newsy

BREAKING: Former GOP Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced to 26 Months for Insider Trading and Lying to FBI

Former New York Congressman *Chris Collins*, who was the first member of Congress to endorse *Donald Trump* during the 2016 campaign, has been sentenced to 26...
Mediaite


