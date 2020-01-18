Global  

Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

Reuters India Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial with the addition on Friday of former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for former President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz.
 President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to defence team in impeachment trial

The team defending the Republican President will be led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Mr. Trump’s private attorney Jay Sekulow, the White House said
