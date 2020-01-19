Global  

Donald Trump taps legal heavyweights for Senate impeachment defence

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* President Donald Trump’s legal advocates for his Senate impeachment trial will include a pair of well-known attorneys who have vigorously defended Trump on television and played roles in some of the most consequential legal dramas in recent history. Here’s a look at who’s on the team so far.

 President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

