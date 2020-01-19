Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Migrants enter slowly at Guatemala-Mexico border after scuffles

Reuters India Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Central American migrants entered Mexico from Guatemala in small groups on Saturday after brief clashes earlier in the day when dozens of people tried to force their way across the border and were pushed back by Mexican security forces.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Migrants, security forces clash at Guatemala-Mexico border

Migrants, security forces clash at Guatemala-Mexico border 01:16

 Scuffles briefly broke out on the Guatemala-Mexico border on Saturday morning as a group of several hundred mostly Honduran migrants pressed forward to cross, only to be pushed back by Mexican security forces. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hondurans march towards Mexico seeking a better future [Video]Hondurans march towards Mexico seeking a better future

As living standards in Honduras deteriorate, more and more people are leaving the country in search of a better life.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Migrant caravan: Forced to seek asylum in Guatemala [Video]Migrant caravan: Forced to seek asylum in Guatemala

Mexico is deploying hundreds of soldiers to its Guatemalan border in an effort to block a surge of migrants and refugees trying to reach the United States.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Over 2,000 Central American migrants try to enter Mexico

Mexican authorities closed a border entry point in southern Mexico on Saturday after thousands of Central American migrants tried to push their way across a...
Denver Post Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com

Brief scuffles at Guatemala-Mexico border as migrants try to cross

Scuffles briefly broke out on the Guatemala-Mexico border on Saturday morning as a group of several hundred mostly Honduran migrants pressed forward to cross,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.