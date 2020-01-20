Global  

Iran Threatens To Quit Nuclear Treaty If Europeans Bring Case To U.N.

Newsy Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Iran Threatens To Quit Nuclear Treaty If Europeans Bring Case To U.N.Watch VideoIran has threatened to quit a global nuclear treaty if European countries go to the U.N. Security Council over Tehran's commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Last week, the U.K., Germany and France triggered a dispute mechanism after accusing Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal. That means the matter could be...
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Threatens To Quit Nuclear Treaty If Europeans Bring Case To U.N.

Iran Threatens To Quit Nuclear Treaty If Europeans Bring Case To U.N. 01:12

 ​Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the country will leave a global nuclear treaty ​&quot;if the Europeans continue their improper behavior.&quot;

Iran tells Europe not to follow U.S. by undermining nuclear pact [Video]Iran tells Europe not to follow U.S. by undermining nuclear pact

Iran’s president told European powers on Wednesday not to copy the United States by undermining Tehran’s strained nuclear pact with world powers, and said Tehran would not seek nuclear weapons..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge [Video]N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge

North Korea on Tuesday said the United States ignored its year-end deadline for nuclear talks, and therefore it no longer felt bound by commitments, which included a halt to its nuclear testing and the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published


Iran says it may pull out of nuclear treaty over Europe dispute

The landmark 2015 deal reached with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the U.S. gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear...
Hindu

Iran says it will quit global nuclear treaty if case goes to U.N.

Iran said on Monday it could quit the global nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if European countries refer it to the U.N. Security Council over a nuclear...
Reuters


