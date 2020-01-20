Iran Threatens To Quit Nuclear Treaty If Europeans Bring Case To U.N.
Monday, 20 January 2020 (
1 week ago)
Watch VideoIran has threatened to quit a global nuclear treaty if European countries go to the U.N. Security Council over Tehran's commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.
Last week, the U.K., Germany and France triggered a dispute mechanism after accusing Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal. That means the matter could be ...
