Trump impeachment lawyers demand immediate acquittal in legal, political defence

France 24 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the Democratic-led House of Representatives' impeachment charges and called for their immediate dismissal by the Republican-led Senate in a memo offering a legal and political case against his removal.
