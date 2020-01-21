Trump impeachment lawyers demand immediate acquittal in legal, political defence

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down Phase 1 Of Senate Impeachment Trial Zelden, a professor in the department of history and political science at Nova Southeastern University, discusses the latest developments in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 04:24Published 2 hours ago Bitter Debate Over Rules In President Trump's Impeachment Trial CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports on the last-minute changes during the first day of the trial, and who is pushing for them. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:04Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump lawyers call for immediate acquittal in legal, political defense U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the Democratic-led House of Representatives' impeachment charges and called for their immediate dismissal by the...

Reuters 1 day ago



Trump lawyers call for his immediate acquittal from impeachment trial Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell put forward rules that could lead to a quick impeachment trial for Trump.

The Age 1 day ago





Tweets about this