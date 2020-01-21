Global  

Iran confirms it fired two missiles at Ukrainian plane

France 24 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Iran has confirmed two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian airliner brought down this month, in a catastrophic error that killed all 176 people on board and sparked angry protests.   
News video: Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated 01:46

 Solemn ceremony at airport near Kyiv comes as Iran denies earlier reports it would send flight recorders to Ukraine.

Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine [Video]Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine

Iran initially denied shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, this month. 176 people were killed. However, it admitted a week ago that its military had mistakenly downed the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Iran will send black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine [Video]Iran will send black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine

Iran is sending to Ukraine the black boxes of the Ukrainian passenger plane that its military accidentally shot down this month, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published


Iran says it has arrested person who filmed video of missiles striking Ukrainian plane

Iran has announced the arrest of a person who recorded a video last week of missiles striking the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed outside of Tehran –...
FOXNews.com

Iran admits Russian-made missiles struck Ukrainian passenger plane

Iran admitted Tuesday that the anti-aircraft missiles its armed forces fired at a Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this month were made by Russia.
FOXNews.com

Jerrid666

Jerrid666 RT @AFP: #UPDATE Iran's civil aviation authority confirm two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian airliner on January 8, killing all 176 peop… 5 minutes ago

donaldbroom

❌Donald Broom Iran confirms two missiles fired in downing of Ukrainian plane - https://t.co/EADMYyzPBT by @amermilnews on @AmerMilNews 15 minutes ago

En24_News

En24 News Iran confirms two missiles fired at Ukraine Airlines plane https://t.co/awQF10wbh1 https://t.co/KQyhMsTtpk 20 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Iran confirms it fired two missiles at Ukrainian plane https://t.co/fAhvS8CC1N https://t.co/qwOnIxCxHX 1 hour ago

FJW_Aviation

Fighter jets World Iran Confirms Two TOR-M1 Missiles Fired At Doomed Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 https://t.co/W9rWbq8tHo 1 hour ago

Fight2dieV

Fight2Die_VET Iran confirms two missiles fired in downing of Ukrainian plane https://t.co/4wzzZlmnmF 1 hour ago

nairapark

NairaPark #news #foreign - Iran confirms two missiles fired at Ukraine airliner https://t.co/A3kjCdiLj9 1 hour ago

1motherwolf

Melanie Grand Iran confirms two missiles fired at Ukraine airliner https://t.co/DFwJwPZwmA 2 hours ago

