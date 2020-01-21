Global  

Impeachment Trial Keeps Candidates In D.C. Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

Newsy Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Impeachment Trial Keeps Candidates In D.C. Ahead Of Iowa CaucusesWatch VideoWith the Iowa caucuses less than two weeks away, President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is putting a wrench in the campaign plans for four current senators. 

"It's not great to be away from the campaign trail. ... It's especially not great in a place like Iowa, in which Iowans pride themselves on taking this...
News video: Impeachment Trial Keeps Candidates In D.C. Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

Impeachment Trial Keeps Candidates In D.C. Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses 01:37

 Sens. Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were in Washington D.C. Tuesday for the start of the Senate trial.

Candidates Who Won Iowa But Lost The Presidency [Video]Candidates Who Won Iowa But Lost The Presidency

The outcome of the Iowa caucuses can change presidential races. Since 1972, the Iowa caucuses have been the first time Americans vote for a potential president. The winner gets a spurt of momentum..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Trump accuses Democrats of sabotaging Bernie's campaign [Video]Trump accuses Democrats of sabotaging Bernie's campaign

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to sabotage Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Trump said they’re using the impeachment trial as a distraction. He said they’re pulling..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


History’s Clues To Democrats’ Nominee For The White House – OpEd

By Andrew Hammond* With US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial now underway in the Senate, the Democratic presidential candidate nomination contest...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •PolitiFact

Democratic candidates pour into Iowa for last-minute push

Freed momentarily from the Senate's impeachment trial, several presidential candidates high-tailed it to Iowa on Saturday for a last-minute blitz of campaigning...
Japan Today

