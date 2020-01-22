Prince Harry and Meghan Markle start new life in Canada with media spat

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan started their new life in Canada on Tuesday by launching a legal warning to media over photographs of the duchess near their seaside bolthole. Following their shock exit from life as working royals, Harry jetted out from Britain to join Meghan late Monday at a luxury house outside Victoria on ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21Published 30 minutes ago Prince Harry Arrives In Canada Britain’s Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to join his wife Meghan as the couple prepares for a new life. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:37Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Prince Harry and Meghan's arrival could mean 'new grounds' for Canada's privacy laws British paparazzi may soon come face-to-face with Canada's privacy laws as the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan has already prompted a warning to the...

CBC.ca 3 hours ago



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Take Legal Action Over Canada Hiking Photos Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have fired off cease and desist notices to editors at various British outlets, but the pictures had already surfaced...

AceShowbiz 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this