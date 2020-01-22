Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle start new life in Canada with media spat

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan started their new life in Canada on Tuesday by launching a legal warning to media over photographs of the duchess near their seaside bolthole. Following their shock exit from life as working royals, Harry jetted out from Britain to join Meghan late Monday at a luxury house outside Victoria on...
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Who Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Still Need to Bow and Curtsy To?

Who Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Still Need to Bow and Curtsy To? 00:56

 As the British royal family still figures out every single detail about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new role within the monarchy, we’re wondering who will the couple have to curtsy and bow to? Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary [Video]Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Prince Harry Arrives In Canada [Video]Prince Harry Arrives In Canada

Britain’s Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to join his wife Meghan as the couple prepares for a new life.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan's arrival could mean 'new grounds' for Canada's privacy laws

British paparazzi may soon come face-to-face with Canada's privacy laws as the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan has already prompted a warning to the...
CBC.ca

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Take Legal Action Over Canada Hiking Photos

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have fired off cease and desist notices to editors at various British outlets, but the pictures had already surfaced...
AceShowbiz

