Pollyanna⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Do_Or_Do_Notty: Three American firefighters died in a water tanker plane crash Thursday while battling wildfires in Australia, New Sout… 1 minute ago Nunya Biznass⭐️⭐️⭐️ Three American firefighters died in a water tanker plane crash Thursday while battling wildfires in Australia, New… https://t.co/tLEEiR34Im 26 minutes ago ⚡⚡MARINE 357 3 American firefighters died in a water tanker plane crash Thursday while battling wildfires in Australia, New Sout… https://t.co/PbyOPrVoOj 33 minutes ago Chris Carvalho Oregon air tanker crashes on firefighting mission in Australia, crew of 3 Americans dead. https://t.co/T8H1Ul0D5d 42 minutes ago Jenniferjoy175⭐⭐⭐ RT @AllBRKNews: 3 American firefighters killed in Australia air tanker crash https://t.co/oj9KAJubnr 46 minutes ago All Breaking News 3 American firefighters killed in Australia air tanker crash https://t.co/oj9KAJubnr 49 minutes ago The Peninsula The New South Wales (NSW) rural fire service said it was investigating an incident involving the tanker flying in t… https://t.co/0cIT4eVKr7 50 minutes ago Kremlin Crackers RT @latimes: Officials in Australia on Thursday searched for a water tanker plane believed to have crashed while fighting wildfires. https:… 1 hour ago