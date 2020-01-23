Global  

Australian air tanker feared crashed while fighting bushfires

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Helicopters were searching on Thursday for a C-130 Hercules air tanker feared to have crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia's alpine region, authorities said, as soaring temperatures and strong winds fanned blazes across the country's east.
