World leaders attend anti-Semitism, Holocaust forum in Jerusalem

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
More than 40 world leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince Charles and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, descended on Jerusalem Thursday to rally against anti-Semitism at the World Holocaust Forum.
News video: Remembering the Holocaust: What to make of the world leaders' addresses?

Remembering the Holocaust: What to make of the world leaders' addresses? 03:31

Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event [Video]Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both accused Iran of being anti-Semitic as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the..

Prince of Wales denies snubbing US vice president Mike Pence [Video]Prince of Wales denies snubbing US vice president Mike Pence

The Prince of Wales's office has denied claims he snubbed US vice president Mike Pence during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Clarence House said Charles did not..

Recent related news from verified sources

Key quotes from world leaders at Holocaust forum

JERUSALEM (AP) — The presidents of France and Germany warned of rising anti-Semitism. Israeli and American leaders lashed out at Iran. Russia’s president...
Seattle Times Also reported by •France 24ReutersNYTimes.comNewsyReuters IndiaBBC News

Full text of German president's Yad Vashem speech: We Germans have not learned from history

At the World Holocaust Forum at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemned the rise of anti-Semitism
Haaretz


