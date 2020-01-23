Global  

Impeachment Trial: Adam Schiff Calls Trump ‘Corrupt’ But Defense Attorneys Say Dems Rigged System

Eurasia Review Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
History’s third impeachment trial began Tuesday with an angry Rep. Adam Schiff  accusing President Donald Trump of engaging in a ‘corrupt’ effort to get Ukraine to help him ‘cheat’ to win his reelection.

Schiff, a California Democrat, is heading a team of impeachment managers made up of the most anti-Trump...
News video: Trump Brags About Impeachment: ‘We Have All The Material’

Trump Brags About Impeachment: ‘We Have All The Material’ 00:25

 During a news conference at the World Economic Forum, President Trump bragged that “they don’t have the material,” seeming to refer to the documents the White House has refused to turn over to the Senate.

Senators Can Only Drink Water And Milk And Eat Candy During Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Senators Can Only Drink Water And Milk And Eat Candy During Trump's Impeachment Trial

Senators attending President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial have strict rules to follow. According to Business Insider, these include prohibiting phones, talking or standing. Regular rules, like no..

Trump hinted he might show up to his impeachment trial [Video]Trump hinted he might show up to his impeachment trial

President Donald Trump presented the possibility of watching his own impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Trump told reporters he would “love to go.” He said he wants to “sit right..

Opening Statements Recap: Senate Impeach Trial Of President Trump

House Democrats will continue arguments for why President Trump should be removed from office. House impeachment manager Adam Schiff began the arguments on...
Trump impeachment trial, coronavirus outbreak, 'Doomsday Clock' update: 5 things to know Thursday

House Dems resume case against Trump in impeachment trial, China city halts transportation amid coronavirus fears and more things to start your Thursday.
