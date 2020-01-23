Impeachment Trial: Adam Schiff Calls Trump ‘Corrupt’ But Defense Attorneys Say Dems Rigged System
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () History’s third impeachment trial began Tuesday with an angry Rep. Adam Schiff accusing President Donald Trump of engaging in a ‘corrupt’ effort to get Ukraine to help him ‘cheat’ to win his reelection.
Schiff, a California Democrat, is heading a team of impeachment managers made up of the most anti-Trump...
During a news conference at the World Economic Forum, President Trump bragged that “they don’t have the material,” seeming to refer to the documents the White House has refused to turn over to the Senate.
Senators attending President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial have strict rules to follow. According to Business Insider, these include prohibiting phones, talking or standing. Regular rules, like no..
House Dems resume case against Trump in impeachment trial, China city halts transportation amid coronavirus fears and more things to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC News •Reuters •IndiaTimes