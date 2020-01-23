Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump impeachment trial: Who are the key players?

Al Jazeera Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A guide to the key players from House impeachment managers to Trumpâ€™s lawyers to the witnesses Democrats want to call.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chief Justice Roberts steps into impeachment fray [Video]Chief Justice Roberts steps into impeachment fray

While his job will be ceremonial in nature, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and he may be called to weigh in on some key..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial set to open in US Senate

What we can expect in the trial starting on Tuesday, from the key players to unusual rules in place.
BBC News

Battle over impeachment witnesses escalates

Key players in President Donald Trump’s impending trial amplified their arguments on the Sunday news shows.
Politico


Tweets about this

eTurboNews

eTurboNews | Trends | Travel News RT @CNN_newstrend: Trump impeachment trial: Who are the key players? https://t.co/RcxALvbz1i #InternationalTravelNews https://t.co/aHtfjkkW… 15 minutes ago

CNN_newstrend

Editor on eTN Trump impeachment trial: Who are the key players? https://t.co/RcxALvbz1i #InternationalTravelNews https://t.co/aHtfjkkWzY 16 minutes ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Trump impeachment trial: Who are the key players? | USA News – EAST AUTO NEWS https://t.co/znQXbV1VZj https://t.co/9C9zumBHf1 24 minutes ago

iran_diaspora

Iranian Diaspora Trump impeachment trial: Who are the key players? | USA #News https://t.co/5DpdbF17SA 34 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Trump impeachment trial: Who are the key players?: A guide to the key players from House impeachment managers to Trump… 35 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Trump impeachment trial: Who are the key players?: A guide to the key players from House impeachment managers to Tr… https://t.co/15FG14pigF 36 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Trump impeachment trial: Who are the key players? https://t.co/Ax5ljfAuzw https://t.co/j8ZZ0JI0ts 37 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Trump impeachment trial: Who are the key players? https://t.co/IycdOpXcqd https://t.co/nxFfQEH5ny 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.