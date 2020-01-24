Global  

Trump to unveil long-awaited Middle East peace plan ahead of Netanyahu and Gantz White House visit

France 24 Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will release details of his long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his election rival Benny Gantz visit the White House next week.
News video: Trump Turns Attention To US Middle Class

Trump Turns Attention To US Middle Class 00:37

 The White House is increasingly highlighting 'numerous proposals' to jolt the US economy. The news comes as an impeachment trial against President Donald J. Trump unfolds. According to Markets Insider, the Trump administration is currently studying plans for a second round of tax cuts. Such a plan...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Mideast awaits Trump's 'deal of the century' [Video]The Mideast awaits Trump's 'deal of the century'

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians within days. Trump&apos;s history of upending diplomatic norms in the region means that..

'Come to us': Palestinian leader on Trump's plan [Video]'Come to us': Palestinian leader on Trump's plan

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians within days. Trump's history of upending diplomatic norms in the region means that..

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to release Middle East peace plan by Tuesday

U.S. President says Palestinians 'may react negatively at first, but it is actually positive for them and they have a lot of incentive to do it'
Haaretz

Trump to unveil long-stalled Middle East peace plan ahead of Israeli leaders' visit

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will release details of his long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
Reuters

