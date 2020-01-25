Global  

Trump impeachment trial: How did Democrats' arguments play out?

Al Jazeera Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
US House managers wrap up their opening arguments against President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.
News video: Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos

Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos 02:36

 US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance.

House Democrats Conclude 3rd Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial [Video]House Democrats Conclude 3rd Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial

House Democrats spent their last day of opening arguments on the allegations that President Trump obstructed Congress and engaged in a cover-up.

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power [Video]Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power

President Trump weighed in on Twitter saying the democrat house managers are, "repeating, over and over again, the same old 'stuff' on the impeachment hoax."

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial

Democrats have begun presenting their opening arguments at the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Trump impeachment trial: Will Democrats get their witnesses?

House Democrats turn attention to obstruction charge, need for witnesses on the last day of their opening arguments.
IwantLuLu

LuLu S RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Democrats wrapped up their case against President Trump with a warning: "He is a dictator. This must not stand.… 4 seconds ago

susansh34886390

susan shields RT @nprpolitics: During Friday's impeachment trial proceedings, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries charged that President Trump "created a toxic mess at… 4 seconds ago

MaryKeithBare1

Mary RT @bulldoghill: “This is Trump first, not America first, not American ideals first. And the result has been, and will continue to be, gra… 10 seconds ago

robert_weiter

Robert Weiter The country deserves a fair Senate trial & the Democrats made that plea. I expect that it will fall on deaf ears as… https://t.co/VgbJGEwQuo 11 seconds ago

InnerMissionMom

Rebecca Page RT @CBSEveningNews: In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump. A @POTUS conf… 13 seconds ago

CatsTalkBack1

Talks with Cats🇺🇸 RT @sohos1963: Shame on this imbecile and the stupid good for nothing judge Roberts🤬 Nadler calls Trump a 'dictator' as Dems wrap opening a… 15 seconds ago

Sonja_61_

Sonja RT @j_gelling: Nadler, partisan demagogue, calls the duly-elected POTUS a "dictator" on the Senate floor. ... Unsurprisingly, unlike actu… 22 seconds ago

jillian19743032

jillian RT @Redhead4645: Nadler calls Trump a 'dictator' as Dems wrap opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/GAZCtP3Wod I fee… 23 seconds ago

