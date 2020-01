matrix RT @Reuters: Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park to be closed from Sunday to help prevent spread of virus - CCTV https://t.co/kxxnZacfwh ht… 42 seconds ago Nicholas Faulkner 🇵🇱🇧🇾🇷🇺 RT @Reuters: Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park to be closed from Sunday to help prevent spread of virus: CCTV https://t.co/pEDhwjd09v htt… 4 minutes ago George Chen RT @YuenIrene: Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park closed due to coronavirus ‘until further notice’ https://t.co/LqiICtRpBv 4 minutes ago Emir.kun RT @Reuters: Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park to be closed from Sunday to help prevent spread of virus: CCTV https://t.co/7ZnHLFFA5L htt… 5 minutes ago Padi Did It RT @rtehrani: Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park to be closed from Sunday to help prevent spread of virus - CCTV | Article [AMP] | Reuters… 7 minutes ago TheRebelTheGOAT RT @Reuters: Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park to be closed from Sunday to help prevent spread of virus: CCTV https://t.co/J0ZhiO1Ke8 htt… 11 minutes ago