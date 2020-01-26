Global  

Cuba says Trump administration pressured Bolivia to worsen ties

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
A day after Bolivia suspended diplomatic relations with Cuba, Havana accused its interim government of having sought to sabotage bilateral ties ever since it took power last year, partly under pressure from the Trump administration.
