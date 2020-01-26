Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Third U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California

Newsy Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Third U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In CaliforniaWatch VideoCalifornia has recorded its first case of the coronavirus, making it the third case of the deadly virus to be diagnosed in the U.S.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said in a press release on Saturday it received confirmation from the CDC that a patient has tested positive for the coronavirus. The patient is a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Third U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California

Third U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California 01:00

 ​The CDC confirmed Saturday a patient in Orange County, California has tested positive for the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Case of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed in Orange County [Video]First Case of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed in Orange County

The OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Communicable Disease Control Division received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Saturday evening that a traveler to Orange..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:54Published

Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News [Video]Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News

RAHUL HITS OUT AT MODI, SHAH OVER KOREGAON-BHIMA CASE GIVEN TO NIA, OMAR ABDULLAH'S PICTURE SURFACES, BEARDED LOOK BEYONd RECOGNITION,IN A FIRST, KERALA OPPOSITION LEADER WANTS GOVERNOR RECALLED OVER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Third US coronavirus case confirmed in California as China death toll rises

A third U.S. case of the deadly new coronavirus that has killed more than 50 people in China has been confirmed in Southern California.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaCBS News

S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed coronavirus case

Seoul, Jan 26 (IANS) South Korea on Sunday reported its third confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus amid mounting fears over the spread of the pneumonia-like...
Sify Also reported by •The VergeIndiaTimesNewsdayJapan TodayReutersWorldNews

Tweets about this

ReyesLC24

Catherine Reyes RT @ABC: NEW: The Trump administration is being urged to declare a formal public health emergency after the third case of the deadly corona… 3 seconds ago

whimchic

whimchic RT @KTLA: Health officials in Orange County on Saturday confirmed a case of the Wuhan coronavirus, marking the third known case in the Unit… 8 seconds ago

CapeCodTweetaah

Alan Scott RT @dvillella: @realDonaldTrump "The Trump administration is being urged to declare a formal public health emergency after the third case o… 14 seconds ago

alexxx1232013

NAY'S CARIBBEAN CORN Update: It's Spreading And Mutating ! 4th #US #Coronavirus Case Confirmed In #LA #Trump2020 #MAGA #KAG… https://t.co/2gyOX0UXnH 15 seconds ago

ckroberts71

Christina Roberts RT @KSBY: The patient is in isolation at a hospital and in good condition. https://t.co/uAD7laTQfA 17 seconds ago

valleygirljulie

Julie Rogers RT @WebMD: Health officials have confirmed a third U.S. case in Orange County, CA, a traveler from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbr… 19 seconds ago

Salem_Statesman

Statesman Journal Fourth US coronavirus case confirmed in California; infection can spread before symptoms show https://t.co/0q5uJpbQ9l 30 seconds ago

nathanshandle

naTHANOS ❼ RT @business: California confirmed a case of the coronavirus, marking the third case in the U.S. https://t.co/5le0g0Qp7s 42 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.