Schiff ‘has not paid the price’ for impeachment, Trump says in what appears to be veiled threat
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday, issuing what appears to be a veiled threat against the California Democrat one day before Trump’s team is expected to deliver the crux of its defense in the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and […]
Democratic U.S. House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said on Sunday he believes Republican President Donald Trump's comment that he has not yet "paid the price" was intended as a threat. Jillian Kitchener has more.
President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..