Schiff ‘has not paid the price’ for impeachment, Trump says in what appears to be veiled threat

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday, issuing what appears to be a veiled threat against the California Democrat one day before Trump’s team is expected to deliver the crux of its defense in the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and […]
News video: Schiff accuses Trump of Twitter threat

Schiff accuses Trump of Twitter threat 00:59

 Democratic U.S. House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said on Sunday he believes Republican President Donald Trump&apos;s comment that he has not yet &quot;paid the price&quot; was intended as a threat. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:43Published


In apparent threat, Trump warns rival Schiff 'has not paid the price' for impeachment

The attack comes as the President's attorneys are readying to mount an aggressive defence against his impeachment on Monday.
The Age

Trump suggests Schiff will pay a 'price' for pushing impeachment

Trump suggests Schiff will pay a 'price' for pushing impeachment
euronews

