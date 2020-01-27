Global  

President Trump just pledged to help plant more trees. But in Alaska’s Tongass, his focus is on cutting them.

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Newly released documents show the Trump administration has struck an unusual deal with the state of Alaska and the state’s timber industry, paying hundreds of thousands of dollars so logging companies can help pick which mature trees should be cut in an upcoming sale in the Tongass National Forest. The contract has the U.S. Forest […]
