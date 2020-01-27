U.S. Attorney Says Prince Andrew Has Not Cooperated In Epstein Probe
Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoA U.S. federal prosecutor said Prince Andrew has failed to cooperate with authorities in their ongoing probe into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew announced last year he was stepping back from his royal duties, as his "former association with ... Epstein [had] become a major disruption to [his]...
