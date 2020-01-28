Global  

U.S. State Department bars NPR reporter from Pompeo's upcoming trip after testy interview

Reuters India Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The U.S. State Department removed a National Public Radio reporter from the press pool for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming trip to Europe and Central Asia, the State Department Correspondents' Association said on Monday, days after Pompeo angrily responded to another NPR journalist's interview with him.
 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him. He said the reporter violated “the basic rules of journalism and decency.” According to Reuters, the reporter said Pompeo cursed at her multiple times after an interview together. Reporter Mary Louise...

