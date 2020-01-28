U.S. State Department bars NPR reporter from Pompeo's upcoming trip after testy interview

The U.S. State Department removed a National Public Radio reporter from the press pool for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming trip to Europe and Central Asia, the State Department Correspondents' Association said on Monday, days after Pompeo angrily responded to another NPR journalist's interview with him.



